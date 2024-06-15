The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has awarded the contract for the construction of eight township roads across the three senatorial districts of the state.

This decision is said to transform the state’s infrastructure, boost economic growth, and improve the quality of life for residents.

The approved roads, strategically located in each senatorial district, will connect key towns and cities, facilitating seamless movement and commerce.

This approval is for immediate rehabilitation and reconstruction by the Kogi State Road Maintenance Agency (KOGROMA).

A statement from Kogi State Road Maintenance Agency (KOGROMA) confirmed that the affected roads and their locations are: Egbe Township Road, Yagba West LGA, Idah Township Road, Abejukolo Township Road, Omala LGA, Aiyetoro Township Road, Ijumu LGA and Felele-Agbaja Road in Lokoja Local Government.

Others are; Oguma Township Road, Bassa LGA, Anyigba Township Road,

Dekina LGA and Mopa township road in Mopamuro Local Government.

The statement said the governor had earlier approved the total overhauling of the entire equipment under KOGROMA.

According to the statement, the projects, when executed, will enhance connectivity and accessibility, improve road safety, boost local economies, create jobs and employment opportunities, and enhance the quality of life for residents.

Governor Ododo’s approval of these township roads was described as a demonstration of his administration’s dedication to delivering impactful projects that benefit the people of Kogi State. “As the state continues to flourish under his leadership, this infrastructure revolution is poised to leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

