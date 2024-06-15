Niger State-owned University, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University,( IBBU) Lapai has gotten full accreditation for over 20 courses by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

A letter signed by the Commission’s Acting Director of Accreditation, Engr. Abraham Chundusu, on behalf of the Acting Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki, and addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu, stated that the Commission acted in line with the provision of Section 10(1) of the Education(National Minimum Standard and Establishment of Institutions) Act, CAP E 3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2024 which empowers the Commission to lay down Minimum Academic Standards for all academic programmes taught in Nigerian Universities and also to accredit such programmes.

The letter went on to say that accreditation of academic courses carried out in IBB University, Lapai in October/November 2023 gave full accreditation to three postgraduate courses of M.Scs in Accounting and Business Administration, as well as Master in Business Administration.

The undergraduate courses that got full accreditation are Actuarial Science, Arabic, English Language, and Adult Education and Community Development.

Others are Education Biology, Education Chemistry, Education, Computer Science, Education Physics and Sports Science and Health Education respectively.

The full accreditation result also covers Food Science and Technology, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Mathematics, Microbiology Physics

Others, the letter added, are: Economics, Geography, Political Science and Sociology respectively.

However, Islamic Studies and Education Mathematics got interim accreditation.

In his comment on the new development, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu appreciated the Commission for the results and assured that everything humanly possible would be done to ensure quality and standard to meet the NUC requirements and ensure greater ranking of the University.

He remarked that the institution is on its way to achieving its vision of being a World-Class centre of excellence which is people, partnership, science and technology-driven.

Prof Adamu also said IBB University, Lapai is among the few universities to have most of its programmes fully accredited.

He thanked the Governor of Niger State and Visitor to the University, Hon.Mohammed Umaru Bago, for the financial support to the Institution.

Professor Adamu also appreciated the Ministries of Tertiary Education, Finance and that of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for always opening the window of success for the University.

He enjoined staff and students to remain resolute in the development of the University for the glory of the State and the nation at large.

It would be recalled that National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation teams were on the campus between October and November 2023.

