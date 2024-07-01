Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Monday, led a delegation to Maiduguri to attend the funeral prayer for the late Hajja Aisa, the mother of former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

Hajja Aisa passed away Sunday at the age of 93 after a protracted illness.

The Governor expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, describing the late Hajja Aisa as an upright and devoted mother who played a significant role in the lives of many.

He praised the deceased for her integrity and the positive values she instilled in her children and those around her.

ALSO READ: Religious leaders not under traditional rulers, group tells Soun

According to him, “Hajja’s demise is a great loss, not only to the Galadima Modu Sheriff family but to all of us who knew her.”

“She was a pillar of support and a source of immense inspiration for her family, and her death marks the end of an era, leaving a legacy of kindness, resilience, and abiding faith”, Governor Inuwa Yahaya remarked.

The Governor prayed to Almighty Allah to grant her Aljannat Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

The funeral prayer, attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima and numerous dignitaries, took place at the residence of Galadima Modu Sheriff in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, ( Press Affairs)

Government House, Gombe.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE