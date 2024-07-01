Muslims in Ogbomoso under the auspices of the Ogbomoso Muslim Youth Forum have declared that the chieftaincy law in Oyo state does not place religious leaders under traditional rulers in the state.

The group made this declaration in reaction to the recent query of the Chief Imam of Ogbomoso, Sheik Teliat Yunus Ayilara by the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye.

The traditional ruler had in a letter dated 10th June, 2024 and signed by palace Secretary, Toyin Ajamu, queried the cleric for going to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj exercise without informing him.

But the group in a statement signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Ishaq AbdurRaheem, maintained that the chieftaincy law does not place the Chief Imam and by extension all religious leaders as minor chiefs under the prescribed authority of kings as revealed in the query letters issued by the Soun.

AbdurRaheem in the statement made available to journalists on Monday, maintained that the cleric was appointed through the provisions of Islamic law by a Shura committee who interviewed and screened all prospective candidates.

He added that the Muslim community is the custodian of the Central Mosque, not Soun or the palace, adding that ownership of any mosque in Islamic jurisprudence is the Muslim community.

He then advised the traditional ruler to maintain status quo as ordered by the court pending the determination of the substantive suits.

“As a rejoinder to the Press Conference titled “Imbroglio in Ogbomosoland: Need to Avoid Instigating Violence and Insubordination against Constituted Authorities” held on Saturday 29 June, 2024 by a coalition of few members of Ogbomoso Special Committee on Islamic Affairs, alongside absconded members of Imam in Council, dissenting members of the League of Imams and Alfas and aggrieved members of Ayilara Family, Ogbomoso Muslim Youth Forum under the chairmanship of Alhaji Ishaq AndurRaheem wish to accentuate the facts of the matter as follows:

ALSO READ: Naira gains at parallel, official markets

“The conveners of the conference tactically sought to exonerate His Imperial Majesty – Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege III from the saga. The Kabiyesi was cajoled into believing that this set of propagandists are the real leaders of Islam in Ogbomoso when none of them possesses the required Islamic education to lead Muslims. And on the occasion when Ogbomoso Muslim Youth Forum sought dialogue with the king long before the issue escalated, they were unceremoniously sent out of the palace. The late Soun, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III formed this Special Committee on Islamic Affairs (led by Aare Musulumi ofMuslim’s Ogbomosoland) in his capacity as a Muslim stakeholder to enable the community benefit from their resources and influence towards advancing Islam. The modifications in the old system of mosque administration to incorporate people of sound Islamic knowledge and creed initiated by the Chief Imam constituted their falling apart. Noteworthy is that the reform was also intended for better accountability.

“The erroneous accusation of insubordination on all and sundry against the King’s position is reprehensible. The Muslim Community is one global community with an ultra-high sense of brotherhood. It is therefore natural that the unprecedented actions of the king, Oba Ghandi Olaoye Orumogege III provoke reactions from all Muslims. Nobody invited or sponsored all the mediators visiting the city for peace as speculated in the press conference. This exposed the conveners bad intentions.

“They mischievously justified their claim with unreferenced history on the building of the Central Mosque and appointment of all the past Chief Imams. History affirms that Obas in Yorubaland accorded Islamic scholars/clerics special status, housed them in close quarters and assisted them in building mosques in exchange for their spiritual services. In some cases, those kings donated pieces of land for mosques, ditto for churches and traditional shrines. Ogbomoso is not an exemption in this regard. Although, an admission was made unwittingly that none of the past Souns unilaterally built Ogbomoso Central Mosque, they stopped short of admitting that constituted committees among the Muslim Ummah did the job. This shows that the Muslim Community is the custodian of the Central Mosque, not Soun or the palace. Besides, ownership of any mosque in Islamic jurisprudence is the Muslim Community, hence why it is not treated as estate.

“Past records as stated also show that all the past Chief Imams were appointed by Soun based on the age long custom occasioned by the mutually beneficial relationship between Kings, Imams and Muslim Communities; a relationship defined by mutual respect fortheir boundaries. The game was changed before the demise of the last Soun (Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III) when the Muslim Community prevailed on the late monarch to allow them take over the selection, screening, interview and final appointment of the Grand Chief Imam. The late monarch bowed to the argument that the initial arrangement does not have a place in constitutional democracy. This paved way for the appointment of the Grand Chief Imam through the provisions of Islamic law by a Shura committee that interviewed and screened all prospective candidates.

“The press conference conveners were among the principal committee members who oversaw the constitution of the Shura committee that oversaw the screening process. The committee led by Parakoyi of Ogbomosoland presented the present Grand Chief Imam to the late Soun as the chosen one for turbanning and conference royal blessings. However, it was wrongly asserted in the press conference that Soun delegated the selection and screening of Imam to three duchies due to old age and ill health although they agreed that Imam Teliat Yunus Ayilara was presented/appointed as the successful candidate and accepted by Soun.

“That some people prevented the aggrieved and Ayilaras who lost out in the process from presenting their protest members letter to the late monarch was a blatant lie. It is on record that all the Ayilara family members led by their mogaji and chairman graced the turbanning of the Grand Chief Imam with fanfare and even adorned beautiful aso ebi. Seed of rancour was eventually sown by those who could not stomach their defeat gracefully and till today, they remain a tiny minority within the Ayilara family.

“It is our belief that the Chief and Customary Laws of Oyo State (as amended) does not place the Chief Imam and by extension all religious leaders as Minor Chiefs under the Prescribed Authority of Kings as revealed in the controversial query letters issued by the king on 10th and 14th June, 2024 hence why we approached the Oyo State High Court for clarity with the Imam having done so earlier. We expected our dear monarch to maintain status quo as ordered by the court pending the determination of the substantive suits so as not to be held in contempt of court.

“Lastly, the Soun of Ogbomosoland and the entire populace should know the real identity of the Press Conference conveners. They are not the leaders of Ogbomoso Muslim Community (OMC) as wrongly claimed. Lagos-based businessmen – Aare, Basorun & Asoju all of Ogbomosoland are but three of twenty-one members of Ogbomoso Special Committee on Islamic Affairs. Parakoyi, Mufassir & Balogun all of Ogbomosoland are just the dissidents among a bulky Imam-in-Council. Ogbomoso Muslim Community (otherwise called Muslim Community of Oyo State, Ogbomoso zone) is the umbrella association of all Muslim organisations; NACOMYO, MSSN, Alasalatus, Ahalu Sunnah, the League of Imams and Alfa, League of Imam Ratibis, all Suffi Orders, Ogbomoso Muslim Youth Forum and others. It is currently under the leadership of Alhaji Chief Akintoye AbdulSalam Olla. Pseudo-organisations under names like Ogbomoso Muslim Community (North/South), Ogbomoso Muslim Ummah and Ogbomoso Muslim Justice Forum surfaced less than a year ago in rebellion to the da’wah and authority of the Grand Chief Imam. i The security agencies and the palace should therefore take note”.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE