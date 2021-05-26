Gov Bala Mohammed sympathizes with victims of Azare gas explosion

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Gov Bala Mohammed sympathizes

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has commiserated with the victims of Azare Gas explosion where two people lost their lives and ten others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The incident occurred recently when a Gas cylinder exploded in one of the biggest Garages at Azare town, Katagum local government area of Bauchi State.

While Sympathizing with the victims who are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center, Azare, on Wednesday, Governor Bala Mohammed represented by a delegation led by the state Commissioner of Finance, Umar Sanda Adamu expressed concern over the incident and prayed for the eternal rest of the deceased and the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

The delegation also presented financial assistance on behalf of the Governor to enable them to upset their medical bills.

Members of the delegation include the state Commissioner of finance Umar Sanda Adamu, Chief Protocol to Governor, Umar Hassan, Deputy Chief Protocol, Bashir Ya’u and Chairman Katagum local government area Alh. Abdullahi Kuda.

