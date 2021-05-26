UPDATE: Police arrest ring leader of gunmen who killed police at checkpoint in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command, in a swift response, have arrested the ring leader of the gunmen who attacked a police checkpoint and allegedly killed a cop in the early hours of Wednesday.

Confirming the arrest of the ring leader, the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed that the attack was carried out by hoodlums from Akwuku-Igbo community.

“It was an attack perpetrated by some hoodlums from Akwuku-Igbo community, they killed one of our personnel, but the good thing is that the ring leader has been arrested and currently in custody, an investigation is on,” Edafe, who could earlier confirm the attack, noted.

He, however, didn’t give details of the identity of the nabbed ring leader who attacked the police patrol van.

TribunOnline had earlier today reported that a policeman was killed by some gunmen, on Wednesday morning, after attacking a routine police patrol team and set their van on fire.

The incident is coming barely 10 days after some gunmen attacked Nsukwa Divisional Police Station and killed three officers as well as torching the station.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Police arrest ring leader Police arrest ring leader

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Police arrest ring leader