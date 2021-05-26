Buhari says insecurity is affecting national development of his dream

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said that growing insecurity and other social vices were seriously affecting the national development of his dream but assured that everything possible would be done to end the ugly development.

President Buihari who disclosed this while speaking through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), at the security summit organised on National Security organized by the House of Representatives in Abuja lamented that the insecurity was threatening his desires to achieve his ambitions for the country.

The President who advised the Summit some areas to work on so as to make the deliberations a holistic one said, “this Special National Summit forms part of the collective effort to identify the root causes of our national security challenges so that we can develop and implement solutions through policies, legislations, plans, budgetary provisions, robust oversight system, bilateral and multilateral engagements that would address our present and future deals.”

According to him, “Insecurity, as you are aware, impacts on the citizens and the economy and the governance machinery without regard to political, religious, ethnic or other affiliations. It challenges the foundation of our nationhood and stands in the way of our achieving our highest ambitions for Nigeria.

“I am certain that we shall overcome just as we have done many times throughout our history. However, success at this time requires that we set aside all other considerations and commit ourselves to a common endeavour in the national interest.”

“I am informed that the remaining four days of this summit will be held behind closed doors to allow for frank conversations around the four thematic areas of local and community level security options and solutions; Strategic kinetic national security solutions; Global perspective to insecurity and international factors in national security and Non-military security option and solutions.”

“I wish to propose that you also consider the question of politics and law, history and economics that are central to our national identity, and yet too often constitute the root causes of our national security challenges.

“I also urge you to remember that the force of arms is most effective only when it is a part of comprehensive strategic efforts that include providing quality education, building infrastructure that supports job creation and implementing safety nets programmes that protect the most vulnerable amongst us with the support they need to overcome their dire circumstances.”

“It’s my expectation that your deliberations will yield amongst others, specific legislative actions aimed at ensuring more effective operations of the national security agencies relating to matters of one, structured funding of national security agencies. Two, overlapping mandate and interagency conflicts. Three, intelligence sharing. Four, training and welfare of security and defence personnel. Five, non-kinetic security operations and strategies. Six, post-conflict rebuilding, amongst others.

“While I look forward to receiving bold and innovative recommendations, I wish to assure you of my support and collaboration with the Executive Arm of Government.

On his own, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan said that the incidences of kidnappings, banditry and insurgency were threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.

According to him, “let me start by commending the leadership of the House for organizing this very special summit on national security. I want to say here that Nigeria is at crossroads today. The very essence of the existence of this country is under serious threat. What started as the insurgency in 2009 or so in the northwestern part of Yobe has now snowballed into a full-scale insurgency in the entire northeast. What was not known to us in the northwest is now today the home of banditry and kidnapping.

“The north-central as we all know is not safe. It suffers the clashes between the herders and our farmers. And the recent introduction in the southeast is another serious threat to the existence of this country. Where government institutions are targeted, our police and security agencies personnel are being killed on a daily basis. Our institutions, buildings are burnt. I believe that these are threats not only to those areas but to the entire nation. And our armed forces are doing their best.

“I must commend our armed forces and other security agencies for doing so much with the little we are able to give them. The National Assembly has always been on the side of giving the kind of support, either legislative or the kind of financial support that our armed forces and indeed all other security agencies require, even though we have our limits.

