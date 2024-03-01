OSUN State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has described the death of popular Nollywood actor Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, also known as Sisi Quadri, as shocking and devastating.

The Governor, in a condolence message on Friday, stated that Sisi Quadri was a delight to watch on the screen, radiating homes with laughter through his style of acting.

He commiserated with his immediate family, especially his aged father, Alhaji Oyebamiji, the people of Iwoland, and the movie industry as a whole, urging them to take consolation in a life of impact, particularly in the acting profession.

“Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji (aka Sisi Quadri) was a delight to watch in movies. He was a great talent that illuminated homes and imparted valuable messages. With his demise, the memory of the wonderful moments he created on the scenes, and more, the comical relief he inspired through his works will reverberate for years,” the condolence message reads in parts.

“I mourn his loss, knowing well the great talent that is gone. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Iwoland, the movie industry, and everyone touched by this devastating experience.

“It is my sincere prayer that they get the strength to bear the hard moment his passage represents. May Almighty Allah grant him aljanah fridaos soul,” he concluded.