Gombe NNPP receives over defectors from APC, PDP, others

Some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party as well as other political parties defected to the membership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The development is coming ahead of the 2023 general elections thereby boosting the chances of the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe State, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki.

With the increase in the membership of the NNPP, the party is now waxing stronger as it continues to receive defectors from the parties into its fold.

The party’s gubernatorial candidate, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki received the over 2,000 members of the APC and PDP who defected to the party in Kaltungo local government area of the state over the weekend.

He assured the defectors, that the NNPP has a vision to make things right and work for the progress of the state and its people.

Mailantarki was accompanied by the Gombe South NNPP Senatorial Candidate, Abigail David Albashi, the State NNPP chairman, Comrade Maikano Abdullahi, Deputy Governorship candidate, Hamma Tanimu and Samaila Baba (Mai takalmin qarfe), Mrs Mole, Barrister A.k Baba and other prominent NNPP members in the state.

The defection in Kaltungo was one of the series and exodus of other party members into the NNPP in recent times.





The floodgates of defections opened after the defection of the immediate past Gombe state PDP women leader, Mole Istifanus Bennett alongside a former commissioner Bakura Bajoga and other members from Gombe South.

This was followed by the defection of the former Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential campaign Coordinator, Rose Simon, Grace Joshua, Saul Dodo Damagun and other PDP members who also joined the NNPP.

They were also received into the party by the Governorship candidate, Khamisu Mailantarki.