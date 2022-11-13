Fiscal Responsibility Commission sensitises south-west states on strengthening fiscal management

In a bid to implement its mandate of ensuring macroeconomic stability and prudence management of the nation’s resources, and encourage the states to continue improving in their fiscal management of public resources, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) is set to sensitise states in the south-west of Nigeria.

Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Barrister Victor Muruako described the exercise as a mark of commitment to continue to drive the campaign of a transparent and accountable government financial management framework in Nigeria through technical assistance to the sub-nationals.

The FRC boss explained that the programme is necessitated by the fact that “achievement without sustainability is like mopping the floor with the tap running,” and added that “the programme is in line with the mandate of the commission to support states and local governments in the federation to adopt and consolidate good fiscal practices as provided in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.”

According to him, “the ongoing awareness and sensitisation campaign on transparency and accountability at the subnational level by the Fiscal Responsibility Commission moves to the states in the south-west zone from Monday, 14th November 2022 tagged: “Strengthening Fiscal Management at the State level”, Barrister Muruako said the theme of the workshop has the operational word ‘strengthening’, which indicates the commission’s acknowledgment of progress so far made in the states.

The programme is packaged to sensitise participants through presentations that will include, “strengthening fiscal management at the state level through Fiscal Responsibility Law; the imperative of fiscal transparency and accountability in the sustainable development of States; ensuring Sub-national Debt Sustainability and sustaining and deepening results of the State Fiscal Transparency and Accountability (SFTAS) programme in south-west.

