Foundation donates N5Million to undergraduate students in Osun

The Bishop & Rev.(Dr) Mrs Felix Owolabi Foundation has donated the sum of N5Million to over 100 undergraduate students from the Oke-Ila Orangun community in the Ifedayo local government area of Osun state.

While disbursing the large sum to the beneficiaries at the 7th edition of the Foundation Annual Scholarship programme held at Apakimo Town Hall in the town at the weekend, the initiator of the Foundation Bishop and Rev. (Dr) Mrs Felix Owolabi, gave out N50,000.00 each to indigenes of the community who are less privileged in various institutions in the country.

Speaking at the event, Bishop Owolabi explained that, the money was disbursed to the students to advance their educational pursuits and at the same time get them motivated towards making their end means in the educational circle.

According to him, education is golden and power that should not be handled with levity hands in any given society saying, that is why the foundation is contributing its own quota to humanity through the fund disbursement to give back to society.

Speaking through his representative who is the Public Relations Officer of the foundation, Elder Agbolade Adesayo, Bishop Felix said, he was unfortunate to have come from a less privileged home but when God has crowned his efforts, be realised, there could be several other people that could be in the same shoes and that was why he decided to pay back to the society.”

Also appreciating the initiator of the gesture, the Orangun of Oke-Ila Orangun His Royal Majesty, Orangun Adedokun Abodunrin appreciated the son of the town for his empathy for the less privileged ones to achieve qualitative education.

Oba Adedokun enjoined the beneficiaries of the scholarship to remain focused on their education affirming that, the future belongs to one that works for it.

According to him, ” Bishop Felix is trying to build the foundation of many generations in line with principles and aspirations of the founding fathers of Oke-Ila grammar school.”

One of the beneficiaries, Juwon Afolabi expressed his gratitude to Bishop Felix describing him as a father, mentor and philanthropist whose passion is targeted at the development of humanity.

