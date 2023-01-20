Gombe journalist arrested for hosting opposition member on radio programme 

Further checks revealed that his arrest was influenced by the

A working journalist with FM Station of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Jewel FM Station in Gombe, Yakubu Haliru Jeka-dafari has been arrested by security operatives.

Checks revealed that the Journalist who anchors a Hausa political programme ‘Harshen ka Alkalin ka‘ was arrested shortly after hosting one, Sheikh Ahmad mandy Abubakar, the Imam of one of Mosques in Gombe metropolis on a political discussion program a few days ago.

Further checks revealed that his arrest was influenced by the Gombe state government under the leadership of Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the utterances credited to the Islamic Cleric who featured on the programme.

It was gathered that, the Imam during the programme, accused the state government of spending about N4billion on the ongoing fencing/reconstruction of the State Government House, saying that instead of spending such huge amount on that project, the money should have been used in providing job opportunities for the teeming youths of the state to become self-reliant.

Reports have indicated that the Imam was a die-hard supporter and an active member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) before he later joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), thereby pitching him against the Governor.

As of the time of filing this report, the two affected people are said to be under the custody of security operatives in an unknown destination.

When contacted, Gombe State Police Command through its PPRO, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar said that the Command was not aware of any such arrest promising however that he will crosscheck and get back.