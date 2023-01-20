Court vacates forfeiture order on 40 properties belonging to Ekweremadu

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday vacated an interim forfeiture of 40 landed properties granted against the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Justice Inyang Ekwo vacated the order following a discovery that the forfeiture order was fraudulently obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the properties.

The Judge, while lifting the order held that the anti-graft agency which obtained the order on behalf of the Federal Government concealed information that led to granting of the order by the court.

Justice Ekwo specifically said that EFCC, which was fully aware that Ekweremadu was in custody in the United Kingdom failed to make the vital information available to the court.

With his detention in London, the Judge agreed with Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), counsel to Ekweremadu that there was no way the former deputy Senate’s President would be opportune to defend his ownership of the disputed properties.

Justice Ekwo had on November 4, 2022, issued the interim forfeiture order in favour of the Federal Government following an ex-parte application brought before him by EFCC.

The Judge specifically directed that anybody who had interest in the forfeited properties should indicate within 14 days of the publication of the interim forfeiture order from the court.

Recall that the former Deputy Senate President and his wife are currently standing trial in the United Kingdom over an alleged organ harvest.

