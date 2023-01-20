“Some of the bodies were beheaded and the heads taken away”

BREAKING: Bandits attack Benue IDP camp again, kill family of six, others

Barely two years herders invaded Abagana IDP camp killing seven people, suspected bandits again on Thursday night attacked Abagana community opposite the IDP camp located along Makurdi/Laafia road.

A family of six comprises of husband, wife and four children were among the eight people murdered in cold blood Thursday night.

To further show their evil deeds, the bandits cut off their heads and bolted away with them.

Local who spoke to our correspondent disclosed that the invaders stormed the community around 9pm when they were preparing to retire to bed and turned the sleepy community to butcher slap.

“Last night (Thursday) at about 2100hrs suspected bandits invaded Abagana community opposite the IDP camp and killed many people.

ALSO READ: Troops kill bandits, clear hideouts in Kaduna

“Eight corpses including women and children have been recovered and another eight people were seriously injured and they have been evacuated to hospital for treatment.

“Some of the bodies were beheaded and the heads taken away. A man with his wife and four children were all wiped out in the attack,” the local said.

The Special Adviser on Security to the governor, Lt.Col Paul Hemba retd confirmed the attack and described it as ‘unprovoked’.

He said that the villagers were already set to go to bed when they met their untimely death in the hands of the Fulani bandits.





Hemba gave names of those killed to include; Gbashaor Acho, Gbashaor Joseph, Anshe Dekera, Ancho Kpor, Eunice Gbashaor, Sewuese Gbashaor, Terlumun Ajoh, Emberga Gbashaor and Donald Gbashaor.

He stated that the casualty figure may likely rise as some other persons who were fatally shot and wounded may not survive the injuries in their chest.

Hemba said that two of those killed were IDPs while the bandits stole two motorcycles belonging to the villagers.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State, Wale Abass confirmed the attack and said he was at the scene of the incident.

“Am at the scene of the incident, the moment we leave here the PPRO will furnish you with details”, the CP said.