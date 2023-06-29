Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has approved the extension of the 2 days holidays declared by the Federal Government for the celebration of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir till Friday, June 30th.

The approval of the extra one day holiday was contained in a press statement signed and released by Jibrin Yusuf, on behalf of the Acting Head of Civil Service, Ahmed Abdullahi.

The development came as part of the government’s gesture to enable workers to enjoy the Sallah festivities as it is closed to weekend.

The statement reads: “I am directed to inform you that His Excellency, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, (Dan Majen Gombe) has approved the extension of the Public Holiday to Friday 30th June 2023 to enable Civil Servants in the State to continue with the Celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir along with their counterparts nationwide.”

While wishing them a happy return by Monday, the HoS added that essential service would be maintained throughout the period in line with civil service rules.

The statement added that, “The Acting Head of Civil Service wishes all Workers and indeed the General Public a peaceful celebration.”

“Meanwhile, all essential services would be maintained throughout the Public Holiday and Workers will resume work on Monday 3rd July, 2023, please.”

