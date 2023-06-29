President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, avowed his commitment to ensuring Nigeria’s economic growth and prosperity.

Tinubu gave the words of assurance when he paid a thank-you visit to the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, at his palace in Abeokuta.

The President had earlier visited the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, at his private residence in Ijebu-Ode.

He, however, sought support from Nigerians for his government in steering the ship of the country to a successful end.

President Tinubu equally urged Nigerians to be united and stay positive and focused.

On hand to receive the President in Abeokuta were former governors of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Senator representing Ogun Central, Afolabi Salis Shuaib; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole.

Others were the Osile of Oke Ona Egba, Oba (Dr) Adedapo Tejuoso; the Olowu of Owu, Oba Professor Saka Matemilola; former deputy governor of the state, Alhaja Salmot Badru, among others.

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in his remarks, lauded the President for hitting the ground running since he was inaugurated as the nation’s number one citizen.

Abiodun noted that some of the steps taken so far by Tinubu were a clear indication of a new dawn for Nigerians.

Oba Gbadebo, in his response, appreciated Tinubu for deeming it fit to pay a thank-you visit to the state after his emergence as the President of the country.

The monarch lauded Tinubu for his determination and resilience in getting to power.