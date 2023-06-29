Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has charged clerics in the state to caution herdsmen against harassing residents, killing farmers, and damaging crops. The governor gave this charge during a visit by the Muslim Community on the occasion of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

Governor Fubara emphasized that his administration’s purpose is to protect the lives and property of everyone, enabling them to celebrate in a peaceful atmosphere. He urged the clerics to discourage any actions that could hinder the progress of creating a better Rivers State for all residents.

The governor made it clear that while his administration is committed to protecting businesses, it cannot ignore the actions of those who destroy the businesses and livelihoods of others. He warned that if such activities persist, the government will enforce the law and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Addressing the delegation, Governor Fubara stated, “The local government areas are complaining, so I expect results in a couple of weeks by calling these people who practice open grazing to order in Ikwerre, Etche, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, and parts of Emohua Local Government Areas. They shouldn’t be harassing the people and should stop killing them in their farms.”

The governor assured the Muslim community that the government will maintain open communication with them, as they are critical stakeholders in governance. He emphasized that they should enjoy the benefits of the prevailing peace to conduct their business and worship without any disturbances.

In response, the leader of the delegation, Alhaji Nasir Awhelebe Uhor, who is the Vice President General of Rivers State Council of Islamic Affairs, pledged that the Muslim community would not use religion to destabilize the state. He also expressed their support for the policies and programs of the government under Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

