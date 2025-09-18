Gombe govt commences recruitment into GOSTEC

Gombe State Government has approved the recruitment of 2,000 personnel into the Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps (GOSTEC).

The approval followed the recent signing of the GOSTEC law by Governor Inuwa Yahaya, which institutionalises the Corps as a permanent agency tasked with enhancing environmental protection, traffic control and community safety across the state.

The recruitment exercise, announced by the Director-General of GOSTEC, ACP Bappa Ibrahim (Rtd), is aimed at engaging suitably qualified indigenes of Gombe State into the cadres of: Officer Cadre – Degree or HND holders; Middle Cadre – NCE or OND holders; and Junior Cadre – Secondary School Certificate holders.

All interested applicants must submit a handwritten application, along with photocopies of their credentials and a letter of recommendation from any of the following: Ward Head, District Head, Local Government Chairman, or Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of their respective areas, at their Local Government Headquarters.

The commencement date is Friday, 19 September 2025, while the closing date is Friday, 26 September 2025.

According to the DG, “This recruitment exercise will last for one week only. Late submissions will not be entertained.”

He added, “The recruitment is a strategic step to professionalise and expand the Corps in line with the newly enacted GOSTEC law and Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment to youth empowerment and the enhancement of the state’s capacity for public order, environmental management and traffic regulation.”

“For further enquiries and updates, applicants and the general public are encouraged to contact their local government offices or follow official communication channels,” he concluded.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE