Gombe gov reconstitutes key commissions

Gombe Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of new Chairpersons and Members into key Commissions and Boards in the State.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the Governor’s approval, stated that the appointments are in line with the administration’s continued commitment to strengthening institutions and enhancing good governance.

The Civil Service Commission has, as newly appointed members, Mrs. Rabi Shuaibu Jimeta – Chairperson, Mr. Masoyi Bilwa Sajo, Adamu S. Musa, Dr. Garba Muhammed Bajoga and Hon. Adamu Jani Bello, Permanent Commissioners.

The Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC), charged with overseeing local government elections, has also been reconstituted as follows: Alh. Abdullahi Garba Talasse – Chairman, while the Permanent Commissioners are Maisamari Enos Dulle Kushi, Dr. Abubakar Abdullahi Kumo, Ahmed Abba Abubakar, Hon. Ado Umar, Yusuf Ishaq Baji, Hon. Abubakar Kunuwal and Mohammed Hussani Muhammad.

To strengthen the education sector, the following individuals have been appointed to the Teachers’ Service Commission: Musa Aliyu Hinna (Marafa) – Permanent Member, Mohammed Kabiru Abdullahi (Kwami) – Permanent Member Aminu Musa (Coach) – Permanent Member, Hamid Alhaji Mohammed – Part Time Member, Bashir Santuraki Dukku – Part-Time Member and Mr. Sunday Zailani – Part-Time Member

Also, in a bid to reposition the State’s media outfit, the Gombe Media Corporation has been restructured with the following appointments: Barr. Abdullahi Jalo (Castic) – Chairman, Ibrahim Isa – Director General / Member, Engr. Adam Hassan Musa (Bimason) – Member, Nasiru Adamu El-Hikaya – Member, Abdulbasid Moh’d Inuwa – Member Mrs. Habiba Jonathan – Member.

Others are Ibrahim Jabiru Kuri – Member, Umar Aliyu Shamaki – Member Miss. Tabitha Iliya – Member Yakubu Ibn Mohammed – Member Salisu Ibrahim Nagodi – Member, Representative, Ministry of Finance – Member, Representative, Ministry of Information – Member,

Legal Adviser, GMC – Secretary

Also, Dr. Babangida Hammani has been appointed as a replacement board member at the Gombe State College of Nursing and Midwifery.

According to the SSG, all the appointments are with effect from Wednesday, 9th July, 2025.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya expects the new appointees to uphold the public trust and serve with diligence, integrity and a commitment to the development of Gombe.