ADC storms Gombe, vows to take over Nigeria in 2027

Indications are rife that the wildfire of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition has spread to Gombe State, as the party’s structure has now been established in the state.

To announce its presence, the ADC held a major coalition caucus meeting at Shugalez Hall, Tumfure, which drew a large crowd of supporters, party executives, and political stakeholders from across the state.

A key highlight of the event was the bold declaration by frontline ADC chieftain, Hon. Muhammad Sunusi Abdullahi Ataka, who vowed that the party would take over governance in Gombe State and at the national level come 2027. According to him, “Our people are suffering under the current APC-led administration.

There is hunger, unemployment, insecurity, and no sign of relief. But I assure you, ADC will bring a new government that will deliver real change for Gombe and Nigeria.” Ataka’s statement energized the gathering, reinforcing the party’s image as a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting witnessed the presence of several prominent figures, including Barrister Idris Abdullahi Umar, a former Minister of Transport and a key ADC leader in Gombe; Reverend Abare Kallah; Hon. Muhammad Gwadabe; Dr. Babayo Ardo; and Dr. John Lazarus Yoriyo, a former Deputy Governor of Gombe State. Also present was a representative of Hon. Mubarak Hamisu Barakbisa and Barrister Shuaibu Usman, who represented Sheikh Isa Ali Pantami, the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

The party’s leadership at both the local and state levels was fully represented. Party Chairmen, Women Leaders, and Youth Leaders from all 11 local government areas of the state were in attendance.

The event also saw participation from key state executives such as Alhaji Auwal Abba Barde, the State Chairman; Danladi Ya’u, the State Secretary; Dr. Habib Muhammad, the Publicity Secretary; Dr. Paul Shamaki, the Organizing Secretary; and Abdullahi Ali Amtai, along with several other ward executives.

In his address, Barrister Idris Abdullahi Umar explained that the meeting was convened to express solidarity with Nigerians who are suffering under the current APC government.

He pointed to the rising insecurity, hunger, and joblessness as clear evidence of the administration’s failure to meet the needs of the people.

“We are here today to tell Nigerians: you are not alone. We are forming a strong coalition that includes members from ADC, APC, LP, and others to ensure the people make the right choice in 2027,” he said.

The ADC leadership and its coalition partners pledged to intensify grassroots mobilization and public engagement, promising to restore hope and dignity to the Nigerian people through a more people-centered, accountable government.

