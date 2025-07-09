Sokoto govt backs amendment of council chairmen’s tenure

Sokoto State Government has thrown its weight behind an ongoing legislative process to amend the tenure of local government council chairmen from two to three years, saying the move will deepen grassroots development and enhance service delivery to the people in the state.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development during an interactive session with newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday, where he highlighted the rationale behind the proposed amendment currently before the Sokoto State House of Assembly.

According to him, the two-year tenure has proven too short for any meaningful development to be carried out by elected local government officials. He noted that extending the tenure to three years will provide elected chairmen the required time to properly plan, execute, and complete people-oriented projects.

“If you elect a local government chairman today and expect tangible results in just two years, it’s almost impossible. With three years, they will have ample time to implement projects that can positively impact the lives of our people,” he said.

He further recalled that during the administration of former Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the tenure was three years, before it was later reviewed to two years under the immediate past administration.

“We believe it is necessary to return to three years, not just for political convenience, but because it reflects the reality of actions needed at the grassroots level,” he emphasised.

The commissioner reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the amendment and said the executive arm, led by Governor Ahmed Aliyu, is fully in support of initiatives that will bring tangible development to the people.

Responding to a question on the implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment on local government autonomy, the commissioner said the government respects the court’s position and supports any move that will grant more autonomy to local government councils.

“While the legal interpretation is best left to the lawyers, we believe in strengthening the local governments to function effectively. Autonomy is a step in the right direction,” he added.

Speaking on the recently celebrated second anniversary of Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration, the commissioner said the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development has witnessed remarkable achievements across the state.

He cited completed road constructions, water supply projects, and the building of mosques among notable projects that have directly benefited rural communities.

“These are projects you have seen with your own eyes. They are not stories. They are tangible achievements that impact daily lives. And this is just in two years,” he said.

He further assured that the remaining tenure of the administration will witness even more developmental projects in line with the governor’s Nine-Point Smart Agenda.

When asked about the recent resurgence of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the growing presence of alternative political parties, the commissioner noted that democracy allows for freedom of association and the existence of multiple parties.

“ADC is not new. It has always been there. But what matters most is not the number of parties, but what they can do for the people. For us in the APC-led government, we are focused on performance and delivering real value to our people,” he said.

Touching on the issue of insecurity in some local government areas, he acknowledged the challenges but maintained that the present administration has made significant progress compared to previous governments.

“There are still pockets of insecurity, but the current administration has deployed security support and resources to those areas. We are witnessing improvement and we pray that peace continues to return to every part of the state,” he concluded.