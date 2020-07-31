Gombe gov, others observe Eid prayers at Gombe Juma’at mosque

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya Friday joined other Muslims Ummah in the state to observe the Eid prayer with strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocol of physical and social distancing.

The Eid prayer, which took place at the Central Jumma’at mosque, Emir’s palace, Gombe was led by the Deputy Chief Imam of Gombe, Ustaz Aliyu Hammari and was also attended by the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar lll, top government functionaries and other faithful.

The Governor had earlier in a goodwill message, enjoined the people of the state to imbibe the lessons of Eid el-Kabir which connote sacrifice, love, unity and obedience and demonstrate same in their daily lives for the good of the society and humanity at large.

While Fielding questions from Journalists immediately after the 2 raka’at prayer, Inuwa Yahaya said that Eid el-Kabir is a period of sharing and caring and therefore enjoined the citizenry to continue to show love, compassion and support to those in need, especially at this trying period of COVID-19 pandemic.

He also called on the diverse people of the state to continue to live in peace with one another regardless of the differences, just he called for sustained prayers for peace, security and an end to the global pandemic of covid-19.

The Governor wished the Muslim Ummah a peaceful and blessed Eid celebration as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.