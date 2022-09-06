Gombe gov constitutes task force on completion, take-off of mega schools

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the constitution of a task force on the completion and take-off of three mega schools, namely; Government Secondary School, GSS Dukku, Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School, GCDSS Dadin-Kowa and Government Science Secondary School, GSSS Lakanje-Kaltungo.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the Governor’s approval, announced the membership of the task force which includes the State Coordinating Team and the respective schools’ Sub-committees as follows:

State Coordinating Team: Hon Maji Dauda Batari, Commissioner for Education – Chairman; Hon. Idris Abdullahi, Commissioner Housing & Urban Development -Member; Prof Keftin Amuga, Special Adviser, Projects Monitoring and Evaluation-Member; Mrs Naomi P. Maiguwa, Chairperson Teachers’ Service Commission TSC-Member.

Others are Engr Mohammed Tasiu Adamu Representative of Local Community -Member; Shehu Ibrahim Yerima, Director General/ Coordinator North East Development Commission, NEDC, Gombe State – Member; Representative of Ministry of Finance; Director General Debt Management- Kabiru Tsoho-Member; Representative of Ministry of Works, Director, Civil Engineering Aliyu Isa Shinga- Member and Alkali Abubakar, Senior Special Assistant, Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation- Secretary.

For GSS Dukku Sub-Committee: Dr Aishatu Maigari, Commissioner, Science, Technology and Innovation – Chairperson; Bldr. Abdulmumini Umar, DPRS, Ministry of Education- Member; Jamilu Ahmed Shabewa Chairman, Dukku LGA- Member; Engr Abdullahi Suleman Kwami Representative of Local Community- Member.

Others are Engr Dan Napthali Senior Special Assistant, Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation -Member; Murtala Salisu, Director Works -Member; Barr Umaru Gurama PIM&E – Member.

For GCDSS Dadin Kowa Sub-Committee: Nasiru Muhammad Aliyu, Commissioner, Trade & Industry and Tourism- Chairman; Alh. Sani Sabo, Member III SUBEB- Member; Shuaibu Galadima, Chairman Yamaltu LGC, Deba- Member; Arc. Yakubu Mamman Director Building MoH- Member; Jani Adamu Bello, Deputy Chief of Staff – Member; Arc. Aminu Muhammad Bolo, PIM&E – Member and Umar Faruq Bello Pindiga, Rep. Local Community- Member.

GSSS Kaltungo (Lakanje) Sub Committee has Hon. MijinYawa Yahaya, Commissioner, Water Resources – Chairman; Hon. Babaji Babadidi, Chairman SUBEB- Member; Faruq Aliyu Umar

Chairman Kaltungo LGC – Member; Hon. Abubakar Dantata, Rep. Local Community- Member; Engr. Muhammad Kabir Dauda PIM&E – Member; Mr Jeron Jeremiah Quantity Surveyor- Member and Dr Bertha Audu Danja, Rep. Local Community- Member

The Committee’s terms of reference as revealed by the SSG are as follows: To monitor all projects in the 3 Mega Schools and ensure timely delivery for a proper and smooth take-off; To identify manpower gaps and the additional teaching and non-teaching staff for appropriate deployment to the schools and To make recommendations on the number of students to be admitted in each of the three schools.





It is to also make recommendations for the commencement of academic activities in the schools and To make any other recommendations that would facilitate the smooth take-off of the schools.

The Task Force is required to submit interim reports as per the milestone achieved in the course of the assignment. However, it shall submit its final report by the end of December 2022.

Recall that as part of his resolve to reposition the education in Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had declared a state of emergency in the sector and also vowed to establish Maga Schools across the senatorial zones that will be cosmopolitan in nature with state-of-the-art facilities to make teaching and learning more conducive and effective with qualified and well-trained teachers employed for optimal performance.

This is in addition to other measures put in place by his administration to turn around the education sector by addressing the challenges of poor infrastructure, and out-of-school children while boosting enrolment across the state as contained in a statement Ismaila Uba Misilli

Director-General, (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

Gombe gov constitutes task force on completion, take-off of mega schools

