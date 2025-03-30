Gombe gov calls for unity, progress during Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

As Muslims in Gombe State and across the nation join millions worldwide in celebrating this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr, State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has called for collective efforts to counter the negative actions of a few individuals undermining the country’s progress.

The Governor also emphasised enduring unity, resilience, and a renewed commitment to building a society rooted in love, peace, and moral integrity.

In his goodwill message, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who also serves as the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, urged Muslim faithful to carry forward the spiritual lessons and values learned during Ramadan into their daily lives.

He highlighted that the teachings of compassion, self-discipline, and devotion should be integrated into every aspect of life for the betterment of society.

The Governor called on the people of Gombe to remain steadfast in unity and collective prayer, especially as the country gradually overcomes its economic challenges. He assured the people that brighter days lie ahead for Nigeria, which will emerge stronger.

He pointed out that Nigeria, at this critical juncture, requires citizens of high moral character to counter the negative actions of a few individuals undermining the country’s progress.

“The virtues of sacrifice, selflessness, love, and obedience to the principles of Islam that Eid-ul-Fitr represents should inspire us to continue to promote harmony and peaceful coexistence in our society,” he said.

Inuwa Yahaya also appealed to the Muslim community to extend the compassion demonstrated during Ramadan towards the less privileged and other vulnerable groups, urging them to carry these values into the post-Ramadan period.

The Governor stressed, “Let us not forget the importance of charity and empathy,” he stated, “and continue to support one another as we work towards a more prosperous future.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to the peace and security of Gombe State, pledging that his administration will not tolerate any threats to the prevailing peace the state enjoys.

He reiterated his resolve to deliver democratic dividends and ensure the well-being of the people through people-oriented programmes and projects.

The Governor emphasised the importance of agriculture in boosting the state’s economy and ensuring food security, urging citizens to embrace opportunities in farming and take full advantage of the state’s ongoing industrialisation efforts.

“We must direct our collective energies toward productive ventures to strengthen our economy and improve the standard of living for all,” he urged.

The Governor also appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community heads to continue supporting the state government in maintaining peace and fostering socio-economic development.

He assured that his administration remains resolute in implementing strategic projects and initiatives that will uplift Gombe State and its people to greater heights, as stated by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

