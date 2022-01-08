Gombe gov appoints Prof Amuga to ensure high standards in projects implementation 

Determined to ensure high standards in projects implementation, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of a registered Builder and Professor of Construction Management, Namala Keftin Amuga, as Special Adviser, Projects Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation.

The newly appointed Special Adviser while assuming duties officially vowed to approach his new responsibilities with high professional conduct in line with the confidence reposed in him by the governor.

While speaking at the inauguration of an 8- man committee headed by himself to ensure that projects carried out by the State Government attained the highest standards for the better well being, growth and development of the state, he assured of quality delivery.

Inaugurating the committee on behalf of Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, the State Deputy Governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau said that the formation of the committee was necessitated by the sincerity of the administration and its belief in transparency, accountability, quality, commensurate effective service delivery and general good governance.

He also said that the Inuwa Yahaya led administration is determined and has manifested uncommon political will to ensure that Gombe State attains not ordinary economic growth, but a development that is the desire of all states and nations of the world.

The Deputy Governor further explained that the committee was so important to the effect that, “any project that shall not be monitored should not be started, lest we end up wasting resources, time and man-hours.”

According to him, the Committee has a very daunting challenge to ensure that many projects in the State that are ongoing and many others that are yet to commence are delivered to the satisfaction of the government and residents of the state.

Responding, Professor Namala Keftin Amuga, a highly professional and academic giant who many see his appointment as a step in the right direction, appreciated the Governor for finding him and his team worthy of delivering the task.

He said that “checking the professionals on this team, I understand how careful you were in choices, which projects content dexterity and comprehension of the desired objectives of assignment.”

He pledged the committee’s assurance to join the Government’s train of hardworking men and women in contributing their quota in the desired work schedule for the betterment of the people of the state.

Namala Amuga said that “while the nature of the appointment is well understood, we will articulate and forward to your office, our procedural guidelines of operations which you can juxtapose with your wealth of experience to audit our activities and give us further directives. We are set to work with no time to waste.”

Terms of reference of the committee are; to develop an effective monitoring and evaluation mechanism on all projects being implemented as well as furnish the government with regular progress reports on the level of completion of such projects and offer recommendations on contract reviews and termination among others.

Members of the committee are, Arch. Aminu Mohammed Adamu; Alkali Abubakar; Alhaji Umaru Gurama; Abubakar D. Usman; Engineer Dan Naphtali; Engineer Mohammed Dauda Abubakar and Zaradeen Ubali Baba.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Gombe gov appoints Amuga Gombe gov appoints Amuga

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Gombe gov appoints Amuga Gombe gov appoints Amuga