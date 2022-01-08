2023: We have not zoned our presidential ticket — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected claims suggesting that it has zoned its 2023 presidential to the north.

This followed recent remarks by former Niger state governor and chieftain of the party, Dr Babangida Aliyu, alleging that the party has agreed to re-zone the ticket to the north despite having thrown it open to aspirants from other parts of the country.

In a statement issued by the Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary Saturday, the PDP maintained that the claim “is completely misleading as it does not in any way represent the position of our party.”

The statement added: “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP emphatically and unequivocally states that it has not zoned its Presidential ticket to any part of the country.

“The PDP is a political party founded on democratic principles and every action of the party, including zoning, is based on extensive consultations, discussions and consideration of all the issues as well as the various tendencies and interests across the nation, with the main objective of ensuring that the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of our nation are reinforced and promoted.

The PDP, therefore, urged Nigerians, its teeming members and supporters to completely disregard “the unfounded zoning claims as being peddled.”

It also cautioned those behind the claims to desist forthwith.

The PDP thanked Nigerians across the board for “the overwhelming interest they have in our party as their sure platform to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from misrule and urge them to remain united and focused as we join forces for the task ahead.”

The former Niger state governor made the claim on Friday when the Atiku Support Organisation visited him in Minna.

“In our zoning agreement, we have agreed to re-zone the North as requested by others but we have agreed written openly as a result of what has happened that any candidate from any part of the country can now contest this election,” Aliyu had said.

