The Gombe State House of Assembly has reiterated its commitment to supporting the quest to explore innovative financing solutions to address climate change and other environmental challenges in the state.

This commitment was emphasised during a sensitisation workshop on green bonds organised for members and top management staff of the Assembly, held on Friday at the Assembly complex.

The sensitization workshop provided valuable insights into the world of green bonds and their potential impact on the state’s development.

It enhanced the lawmakers’ understanding of green finance and its role in addressing climate change while fostering sustainable economic growth.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Abubakar Luggerewo stressed the importance of responsible financial practices in the state’s development.

He pledged to work with his colleagues to explore ways to integrate green finance principles into Gombe State’s legislative agenda.

As Gombe State continues to address environmental challenges, this initiative underscores the commitment of the state’s leaders from all arms to explore innovative financing solutions that align with global efforts to protect the environment and create a more sustainable future for the people of the state.

The members therefore declared support for Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s quest to explore innovative financing solutions to address environmental challenges in the state for growth and development.

The lawmakers reassured the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, of their commitment to being part of the efforts to make the state a better place than it was in 2019 when the APC administration came on board.

