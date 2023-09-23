Spare parts dealers at the Benin Automobile Spare Parts Market in Uwelu, near the axis of the Edo State capital, temporarily shut down the market as the traders suspended their business activities to receive blessings from a popular Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan.

The traders, under the auspices of the Christian Market Fellowship of Nigeria, Edo State Chapter, Uwelu Zone, trooped out in their hundreds to receive the fiery Catholic priest.

Fr. Obinyan’s visit to the market, believed to be the biggest spare parts market in Edo State, was at the instance of the traders following an earlier visit to their counterparts at the popular Evbareke Spare Parts Market for a similar spiritual exercise.

Rev. Fr. Obinyan is one of the governorship hopefuls for the Edo State governorship election coming up in 2024. Though the fiery preacher has not formally declared his intention or specified under which political party he will be running,

Receiving the Catholic priest, the Chairman of Uwelu Spare Parts Traders Union, Osas Collins, said, “You can see the mammoth crowd; we are united in prayers and appreciation to God and the respected priest for being a channel of blessing to all traders.”

He described the priest as “a true man of God who has an unbroken record of impacting people everywhere through his prayers, philanthropic gestures, and empowerment gestures” and prayed to God to strengthen the cleric in his service to God and humanity.

Fr. Obinyan, in his short exhortation entitled “Be Strong,” taking from Corinthians 16:13, said: “Divine strength should be our incorruptible treasure.

God demonstrates His power through us. Do not let all your weaknesses be overwhelming and drain your strength.

“If you put on the armour of God, your strength will dominate and speak in your weakness and low points,” the priest admonished the traders.

He prayed to God to restore and renew their spiritual strength.

The high points of the exercise were blessings for the traders, deliverance and restoration prayers, and blessings for some shops.





It would be recalled that a series of appeals have been made by various interest groups and spirited Edo indigenes across the globe, calling on Rev. Fr. Obinyan to join the forthcoming Edo 2024 gubernatorial race.

