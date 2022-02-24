Give relevant training to students, experts task tertiary institutions

The need for tertiary educational institutions to give relevant training that would be fit for students in the industry was emphasized at the ongoing four-day workshop, organized by Winrock International in collaboration with Network for Agricultural Technical Education of Nigeria (NATEN), for Deans, Directors and Heads of Department at the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora.

The workshop is aimed at developing materials and training of the leadership and staff of OYSCATECH in the development of strategic plans for effective planning and decision making.

Declaring the workshop open, the acting rector, Mr. Isiaka Olaniyi Adekunle, appreciated Winrock International and NATEN for considering the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora as a beneficiary of the training on Strategic Planning Development.

He said, “This is not the first time that your organization will be partnering with the institution on capacity building for staff. In the past, we enjoyed farmer-farmer training on bee-keeping, curriculum review and a host of others.

“We therefore look forward to greater opportunities, collaborations and partnership from Winrock International, most especially on research collaborations, grant attraction and other benefits derivable from the organization.”

One of the resource persons and a Nigerian-based, National Farmer-to-Farmer Volunteer, Dr. Oluwapelumi Olosunde, from the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, charged lecturers in various faculties to align the training of students with current realities by teaching students what would make them to be self-sustaining and relevant to industries after graduation.

The American (remote) Farmer-to-Farmer volunteer, Dr. Schwaller, called on the OYSCATECH to strengthen its collaborative efforts with industries for self-sustainability in addition to providing applied research for agro-allied industries, association and farmers.

At the end of the training, participants, together with the National Volunteer, are expected to produce a draft strategic plan, which will be finalized by the host institution after the workshop.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Give relevant training to students, experts task tertiary institutions Give relevant training to students, experts task tertiary institutions Give relevant training to students, experts task tertiary institutions Give relevant training to students, experts task tertiary institutions