Pregnant housewife stages own kidnap, collects over N2m ramson from lover

A 25 years old pregnant housewife, Jamila Ardo is currently at the Yola Correctional Centre for allegedly arranging to kidnap herself and collected N2.076 million as ransom from her lover.

The suspect was arraigned before chief magistrate court I in Yola on Thursday for the offence of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping contrary to sections 60 and 248 of penal code law, Jamila however, pleaded not guilty.

The suspect who lives in Wauru Jabbe area in the state capital was said to have connived with one Abdulaziz and stage-managed her kidnapping in order to collect the sum of N2.076 million as ransom from her newfound man, Adamu Ahmed who is based in Abuja.

The woman and Mallam Adamu were said to have started their amorous relationship via social media (Facebook) and were planning on how to get married unknown to Adamu that Jamila is a married woman.

It was learnt that the online lovers were yet to meet physically but the relationship waxed stronger until the bubble finally burst.

She was said to have connived with Abdulaziz and put a call to Mallam Adamu where they informed him that she has been kidnapped.

During negotiation, Adamu, was said to have heard Jamila crying and pleading with him on phone to pay the ransom so that she will regain her freedom.

According to a source, it was out of love that Mallam Adamu, went and deposited the money in Zenith bank account number 2218315723 bearing Amina Mohammed.

After sending the money, Adamu was informed by his lover that the kidnappers had released her, Adamu became suspicious where he filed a complaint through a letter to the SIB dated November 16 2021.

The letter was filed through his counsel and subsequently endorsed by Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, in his letter, Mallam Adamu, narrated how Jamila conspired with Abdulaziz, kidnapped herself and collected the aforestated amount of money from him as ransom.

In the course of the investigation, Amina Mohammed, confessed that it was her friend known as Jamila who requested her account number so that somebody will send in money for her.

After her plea, the prosecutor, Inspector Abubakar Nurudeen, prayed magistrate Abdullahi Mohammed Digil, adjourn the matter to enable the prosecution to forward the case file to DPP for legal advice.

Counsel to the defendant, C Crowealth pleaded with the court to allow his client have access to medical facility considering her condition and also asked the court to order the prosecution to avail them with all necessary documents to enable them prepare for their defence.

The case was adjourned to March 10 2022, while the suspect was ordered to be remand in the Correctional Centre in Yola.

