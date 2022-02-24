Oyo pledges continuous collaboration on education reforms, development

The Oyo State government has assured of continuous collaboration with researchers and development partners in the provision of evidence-based education policy reforms.

Mr Rahman Abdulraheem, the Commissioner for Education, gave the assurance on Wednesday during a collaborative post-education summit held in Ibadan.

The summit is organized by the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa (CSEA) with Research on Improving Systems of Education (RISE).

The summit is aimed at bringing education stakeholders together to deliberate on how to resolve learning challenges in the school system, especially for developing countries.

Abdulraheem, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Aminat Atere, said developing education requires adequate funding, and that developing education in the state could only be achieved through multi-sectoral approach and corporate partnership in funding education.

The commissioner said that the state government would not relent in ensuring education is accessible to all in line with the sustainable development goals (SDG).

Earlier, Dr Adedeji Adeniran, CSEA Director of Research CSEA, said that the major objective was to thoroughly impact the process of learning in the school system and ensuring stakeholders’ participation.

Also, Emeka Nweke, CSEA Research Associate, said that the state government needed to put more efforts at ensuring accessibility to education, provision of infrastructure and security.

Nweke said that the effort of the state government was necessary considering the results of a research conducted in some selected schools across local government areas in the state.

The over 50 participants at the summit interacted and proffered suggestions on possible policy strategies that would advance the state education sector.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Oyo pledges continuous collaboration on education reforms, development Oyo pledges continuous collaboration on education reforms, development Oyo pledges continuous collaboration on education reforms, development Oyo pledges continuous collaboration on education reforms, development