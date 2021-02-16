Girls drop out from school because they cannot afford sanitary pads ― NGO

A non-governmental organisation Becky Cares Foundation in Kaduna has observed that many girls drop out of school just because they cannot afford to buy sanitary pads.

The founder of the NGO, Nkiru Anaedo remarked that it was alarming that these girls parents do not have N400 or N500 to buy a pack of sanitary pad.

“Thousands of Nigerian girls welcome the arrival of their inevitable monthly period with fear.

“Unfortunately,” she declared, “sanitary pads costs an average of N450 per pack, meanwhile a large number of families live below the poverty threshold of $1 daily.”

It was for this reason she said her organisation decided to visit some of these schools and donate dozens of menstrual pads to young girls.

“We believe this will encourage them to return to school,” she stressed.

Commenting further, he called for attitudal change as in Nigeria today 25 per cent of women lack adequate privacy for menstrual hygiene management.

“The high cost of sanitary pads in Nigeria has made it arduous for poor girls and women living in rural areas to purchase.

“Many resort to unhygienic menstrual practices and use of dirty materials which further leads to the reproductive tract infections and death.”

Also speaking, a public health expert, Mrs Peace Emmanuel noted that “Government and donor organisations have over the years subsidised, and in most cases distributed condoms free to people, without considering same for female sanitary pads.

“Sexual intercourse is a voluntary act, but menstruation is compulsory to every female adult, whether rich or poor.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…