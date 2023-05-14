CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK

Last time we began looking at the issue of work. Work is a critical component of our lives as major part of our lives is spent working. The average person works forty to fifty hours a week . . . two thirds of our adult life is spent working. This means we need to get work right.

Our approach and attitude must be right if our lives will count.

Work is essential to survival so work is an indispensable component of life and because of this many people just go through the motions of work as captives since they have much of a choice.

To many people work can become a grind, a routine that has become bland and boring.

“Work weeks can be rough. In fact, whether you’re at work or at home, each day of the week seems to present a different challenge to maintaining your productivity and focus. On Monday, you’re looking for a bit of a jolt to start the week. On Tuesday, productivity isn’t always as high as needed. On Wednesday, you need some help to get over the hump. On Thursday and Friday, you might be most motivated by thinking about where you’ve been and where you’re going. And on the weekends, you’ll want to take a step back and recharge for the week ahead.” Alisha Reddy

Our attitude and approach to work is very important. It will determine not only how productive we will be but also how fulfilled we will be.

“In hard work there is always something gained, but idle talk leads only to poverty. “ Proverbs 14.23

Since we spend our most productive hours at work it is very important we engage in a job, career or business that we really love.

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it. And, like any great relationship, it just gets better and better as the years roll on.” Steve Jobs





“Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.” Maya Angelou

“Always work hard and have fun in what you do because I think that’s when you’re more successful. You have to choose to do it.” Simone Biles

If you hate your work you will soon begin to hate your life.

Hating your job is not only self sabotaging yourself but also infecting other people and your environment with negativity.

“Many people are dissatisfied with or even hate their jobs. Some people dislike their scheduled hours or days; others dislike their co-workers. You can also hate the duties assigned to you, the clients you have to deal with, or your supervisor. Even though there is a lot about work you can like, there’s also a lot you can dislike. If you’re feeling unhappy about work, it’s not just you. Workplace satisfaction has a major impact on our overall happiness and sense of well-being. Many surveys on worker satisfaction indicate that many of us are unhappy with our jobs. The reasons range from autocratic bosses, unpleasant co-workers, toxic work environments, and excessive demands to alienating or tedious job responsibilities.” Alison Doyle

