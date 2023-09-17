Actress, Genevieve Nnaji has made her first Instagram post in over a year that she quit the platform over alleged mental health issues.

There has been an air of uncertainty over the state of health of the actress after she had deleted all her posts on Instagram raising fears that she might be going through some troubled times.

The actress stayed away from public gatherings and didn’t make any post on all social media platforms for almost two years. Those who had spotted her in the US said she didn’t look unhealthy and was probably taking her time to deal with personal issues.

R gathered that she reportedly turned mouth-watering movie scripts in the course of her quiet time as a top producer who didn’t want her name mentioned informed R that she wouldn’t budge on her decision to move away from acting as of then.

The actress seemed to have bounced back recently as she made her first post on the platform with fans asking if she’s truly okay now. While Genevieve didn’t respond to any comment on her post including those from prominent colleagues like Funke Akindele, Ini Edo, Iyabo Ojo and Uche Jombo.

The mother of one was a guest at the Toronto Film Festival 2023. She later shared picture of herself at the festival with the caption “I do not come to you by chance.”

With 8.4 million followers on the platform, it is not certain she would be interacting with anyone or engage in any endorsement deals via Instagram for now.

