Actor, Wasiu Olaide Adedeji, who embarked on his theatre journey in 2000, has opened up about the story behind his journey into movie making, describing it as one remarkable voyage he would never take for granted.

The actor and art director, while speaking with R about his career, attributed his training to renowned actor, Muyiwa Ademola, where he began his career as an apprentice.

While he has featured in top movie projects over the years, Adedeji said he had not reached the level he set for himself as movie-making is concerned and he hoped to keep putting in the work and getting ready for bigger opportunities ahead of him.

Speaking about his choice to pursue sets and arts direction, he noted that the decision was driven by his love for colours, a crucial element in crafting visually-stunning sets. He believes that a beautifully designed set enhances the overall artistic creativity, resulting in scenes of good quality.

When asked about his views on Nollywood’s growth, Adedeji said he believed that the industry had evolved immensely, going from “0 to 100”, adding that he’s honoured to have played a part in the success story.

Adedeji said he had worked on so many that he’s lost count. According to him, few memorable ones include “Alakada,” “The Return of Kesari,” “The Visit,” “Dear Affy,” “Lockdown Love,” “Ise” (which he produced), “Beyond Disability,” “Omoniyun,” “The Ghost and The Tout,” “Omo Ghetto 1, among others.

