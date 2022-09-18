General Pype drops ‘Clear Road’

Upon his return to the music scene, well-known Afro Reggae artist, General Pype, who is talented with delivering deep lyrics and groovy tunes is back with a new street Amanpiano-anthem for his lovers called “CLEAR ROAD”

General Pype’s new single which was produced by multi-talented producer, Selasi RockSteady under the banner of his own record company, Obalende Records, is a song for the hood.

According to the singer “I wrote this song for my people, I want them to feel and be able to sing along”. This energetic new single is guaranteed to resonate with all music lovers who love to vibe.

Many of his fans had anticipated a new tune from General Pype who has went off the radar for more than four years with many people asking about his whereabouts at a time when he ought to be dominating the music scene.

Now that he’s back, Pype said his new song will resonate with every common man on the street, adding that he wants to show the music world how much work he has done while he kept a low profile.

