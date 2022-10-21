General elections to hold nationwide as scheduled ― IGP

Contrary to speculations in some quarters that the forthcoming general elections may not hold in some parts of the country due to security concerns, the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Alkali Baba on Friday allayed fears and assured that the elections would hold nationwide as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

The IGP who spoke through the Force Public Relations Officer(FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on a Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers taking place in Owerri, Imo State, declared that the Nigeria Police and other security forces were fully prepared for” free, fair, credible and acceptable polls come 2023.

He, however, cautioned political actors to play by the rules of the game and to stop overheating the system, saying the era of ballots snatching was gone for good in the country based on the various innovation being introduced into the system by the INEC.

He said that the Owerri retreat was being put in place to nap out strategies for the smooth conduct of the polls and would be attended by the Senior Police Officers from the ranks of Commissioners of Police, the Presidential candidates of all the registered political parties and personnel from other sister security forces

More details coming

