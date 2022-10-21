Army tackles kidnapping, militancy, cultism, others in Cross River

The Nigerian Army’s 13 Brigade Command Calabar, has committed to combating and countering kidnapping, militancy, armed banditry, arms smuggling and proliferation, militancy and cultism.

The commitment was announced in Cross River State by the Brigade Commander, General Everest Okoro, at the commencement of Army’s combat exercise tagged “Still Water-2” in the state.

According to Brigadier General Okoro, “real-time operations would be used to counter kidnapping, armed banditry, arms smuggling and proliferation, militancy and cultism.”

He further explained that the exercise would serve to build the confidence of the public in the capacity of the military and other security agencies to provide the much needed secure environment during the yuletide and throughout Nigeria’s electioneering process.

“Still Water would serve as an avenue to challenge commanders in their understanding and application of tactics, techniques and procedures of various scenarios of an internal security environment.

“Exercise Still Water-2 will heighten the tempo of operations and ensure no respite for criminals, while at the same time ensuring law abiding citizens enjoy the freedom to go about their legitimate activities,” he assured.

Okoro also assured community stakeholders that the troops would conduct “roadblocks, mobile patrols, riverine patrols, cordon and search, crowd dispersal, VIP protection, guarding of key points and vulnerable points, escort duties, imposition of curfew, rescue operations and raids to contain and deny criminals freedom of actions”.

However, the representative of the Cross River State Government at the exercise, Dr. Alfred Mboto, commended the Nigerian Army for its monumental contributions to the peace in the state and country.

Mboto expressed hope that the exercise would record huge successes in the coming weeks, noting “from the gallantry you have displayed here there is no doubt that Exercise Still Water II will be successful. I have been directed to inform you that the state will support the army to conduct a successful exercise.

