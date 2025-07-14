[VIDEO] Buhari: We’re in hospital together but… — Abdulsalami Abubakar

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has confirmed that he and former President Muhammadu Buhari were receiving treatment in the same London hospital.

Tragically, while Abubakar has been discharged, Buhari passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with Channels Television, Abubakar described Buhari’s death as “a big blow to Nigeria.”

He recounted the shared hospital stay, saying, “Unfortunately, we were in the same hospital together, but I have been discharged. So when I hear the news of his passing away, I quickly went there to console with the family and see what can be done in order to get the corpse ready to be taken home.”

Abubakar, who notably handed over power to a civilian government in 1999, highly commended Buhari’s character, highlighting his honesty and integrity.

“My relationship with General Buhari goes back as far as 1962. We joined the military, and he was my senior, and during the unfortunate civil war, we were fighting in the same sector with him,” he stated.

He further elaborated on Buhari’s personality, describing him as “a gentleman who is very quiet but exceptionally honest. You can trust Buhari with anything on this earth, and he won’t betray you.”

Abubakar concluded by remarking that with Buhari’s passing, “politics in Nigeria would certainly change.”

President Bola Tinubu, while announcing the passing of his predecessor, Buhari ordered flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

Former President Buhari died on Sunday in London at about 4.30 pm, following a prolonged illness, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former President’s widow and offered his deep condolences.

“President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

“Former President Buhari was twice elected Nigeria’s President in 2015 and 2023.

“He also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

“President Tinubu has ordered flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader,” Tinubu noted.

