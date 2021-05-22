Gender not a yardstick for creativity —Multiple Hair

Ohaekwuzie Ekene Daniel, popularly known as Multiple Hair, is one of the innovative young Nigerians entrepreneurs-cum-stylist doing the country proud outside the shores of the country as well as projecting the fashion and beauty industry with his brand. In this interview by SEYI SOKOYA, he speaks on his passion and his plans for the industry.

You are one of the promising stylists in the country. How have you been able to contribute your quota to the industry with a good wealth of experience outside the shores of the country?

Africa has a lot of talents. Using my talent and skills from Nigeria in South Africa has been the best experience I have had in this industry. I am resolute to explore my authentic creativity all the way from Nigeria. Though challenges arise, I refuse to be distracted and also take every hurdle as a step for new opportunities.

How do you feel finding yourself in the female-dominated industry?

When I started, it was hard being a male stylist in a female-dominated industry. The decade we are in now is more versatile and accepting of every creative artist, male or female. Women now trust male stylists more than females. Gender is no longer important, creativity is.

How did you come about the name, Multiple Hair?

I got the name, “Multiple Hair” from my clients as an appellation for my versatility in the fashion and beauty industry. I feel humbled by this recognition because it is a testament that my passion is being felt in the field. I am privileged to be a well-rounded stylist and I am proud to explore my talent with class in all kinds of makeovers.

Did you see this as an odd profession for you?

Not at all, I’m very passionate about what I do and I love my work.

What is your advice for young Nigerians in the labour market?

We are all born with a unique gift. It takes consciousness and grace to discover it. I want to advise every young being to discover themselves and not be shy of following their talent irrespective of the challenges that come their way. So far it is legal, follow through.

What is your advice to the government on how to support the fashion industry?

Government should help the beauty industry by setting up a skill acquisition or skill development act. That will give some unemployed youths opportunity to work

Do you think the government is doing enough to support the entertainment industry, and even the fashion sector?

Yes, the Nigeria government is trying in its own way, but much is still expected from them because the industry has a haven for a lot of young Nigerians to explore their God-given talents, so the need to provide lots of measures to make the industry more resourceful to give room for more discovery of creativity. I also want to urge other African countries, especially South Africa, to take a cue from Nigeria’s ideology so as to foster more national and international relations.

What does it take to be a professional stylist?

It is not different from any other profession. It requires hard work and divine grace. I started by specialising in sew-in hair extension but eventually moved into making wigs. My first celebrity client was Boity Thulo, who is also known as Boity. However, it was not long until I began making wigs for Khanyi Mbau Metanoia, who found me on Instagram, makes my career grow rapidly.

How is growing up like?

I was born and grew up in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, I lived with my elder sister, who is a braider. So, I started helping her out with braid till I went to hair classes hosted by Anthony Cut in Dubai. Anthony Cut is the best colouring stylist in America. After my university education, I decided to go into the beauty industry full-time in 2007. I became an expert in the field through the process and eventually became a household name; people call me Multiple Hair because of my talent in beauty. I left Nigeria for South Africa in 2017; after four years in South Africa I dominated 15 magazines in South Africa and was recognised as the best stylist in lace melting.

This profession has indeed exposed you to the world. How have you been able to manage the fame?

I am a private person, yet I work about 18 hours every day. I am aware that my life as a stylist has exposed me, but I have been able to manage my career by divine grace.

