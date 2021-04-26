Gender department: Election observer group commends INEC

An election monitoring group, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its initiative to create Gender and Inclusivity Department (GID) in the commission.

The Commission in a statement last Wednesday signed by Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, approved the de-establishment of the Voter Education, Publicity, Gender and Civil Society Liaison Department (VEP) and in its place established the Voter Education and Publicity Department (VEP), as well as the Gender and Inclusivity Department (GID).

It equally created a Department of Litigation and Prosecution (DL&P) and a Department of Legal Drafting and Clearance (LDCD).

The CTA, in a statement by its Executive Director, noted that the new departments would reinforce an existing sense of belonging and ultimately promote inclusiveness.

“The unbundling of the legal department we pray will add further impetus to the long-awaited prosecution of electoral offenders at all stages of the electoral process. CTA and many CSOs have long advocated for a vibrant legal department with teeth and ready to bite.

“In the same manner, CTA supports the de-establishment of the Voter Education, Publicity, Gender and Civil Society Liaison Department (VEP) and in its place established the Voter Education and Publicity Department (VEP) as well as the Gender and Inclusivity Department (GID). We call on INEC to make this work as it will build more trust between the civil society and the Election Management Board.

“CTA agrees and supports INEC in the review and realignment of some of its departments for improved effectiveness and efficient management of its human resources and assets.”

The organisation commended INEC for twhat it described as a bold step, “steady march towards achieving a credible electoral process leading to transparent, free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria.”

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), also known as Independent Service Delivery Group (ISDMG) is a consortium of several Civil Society Organisations with a large repertoire of media partners birthed with the sole purpose of assisting the government and the people in ensuring that effective services are rendered by government institutions especially those assigned specific statutory functions.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…Gender department: Election observer group commends INEC

Gender department: Election observer group commends INEC