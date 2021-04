BREAKING: Gunmen attack another police station in Imo, kill five policemen

Gunmen have attacked the Okigwe South Police Area Command Headquarters in Okigwe, Imo State.

The Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Orkando Godson Ikeokwu, confirmed this in a statement issued on Monday evening.

He said that five policemen were killed, while one was yet to be accounted for.

He also added that the police station was not razed in the course of the attack.