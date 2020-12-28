Gen Bali was an epitome of integrity ― Lalong

Eminent Nigerians including retired senior military officers thronged the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Jos on Monday to pay their last respect to the late Chief of Defense Staff, General Domkat Bali whom the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong described as an epitome of humility, courage and integrity.

Governor Lalong who stated this at the funeral service for the late General said throughout his lifetime, Gen. Bali demonstrated discipline, commitment, diligence and valour in his duties where he rose to the peak of his career retiring as a four-star General.

According to him, Gen. Bali’s most cherished virtue which he always displayed even at the last moments was integrity.

“He was a man who had a lot of opportunities in life but was never arrogant or haughty. He remainded principled, steadfast and truthful in his dealings. Indeed he brought pride to Plateau State as a worthy son who accomplished a lot in his service to the nation. The state will miss him,” the governor said.

Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin said the nation and its Armed Forces are grateful for the service of Gen. Bali who gave his best to the protection of the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Widow of Gen. Bali, Esther and her children paid tribute to the late General whom they described as a friend, mentor, father and husband who sacrificed so much for the family and the nation as a whole.

In a sermon, COCIN Vice President, Rev. Dr. Obed Dashan said the life of the late General should motivate those still living to submit their lives to Jesus Christ in order to gain eternity just as late Bali did when he accepted salvation.

He also reminded the congregation to always prepare for death which is inevitable and can come at the time least expected.

Dignitaries that graced the funeral service include former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang; former Chief of Defense Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai; Real Admiral Samuel Bitrus Atukum (retd); Brigadier General Jon Temlong (rted), serving military officers, traditional rulers and top government functionaries.

Immediately after the funeral service, the remains of the late General Bali was taken to his home town in Langtang North local government area of Plateau State for final internment.