Angry mob kills, burns suspected kidnapper in Ibadan

A suspected kidnapper was killed and burnt to death at Mufu Lanihun area of Oke-Ado, Ibadan on Monday.

Two other persons suspected to be his accomplice, however, escaped being lynched by the irate mob.

According to an eyewitness, the suspected kidnappers were caught while making an attempt to abduct a 4-year-old boy who resides in the community.

He added that the kidnappers lured some kids in the area by backing a doll which attracted them.

Some residents in the area, however, raised the alarm after suspecting the movement of the trio.

“It happened around 9:00 am today, the kidnappers were seen roaming the street with a doll at their back, before a resident who identified the child raised the alarm while they were trying to take away the boy.”

Tribune Online also gathered that one of the suspects was caught while they tried to flee the scene of the incident. The others were said to have escaped with injuries.

A sum on N250,000 was said to have been found on the suspect before he was killed and burnt to death.

