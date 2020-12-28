Go to court instead of calling for an undemocratic process, NEF tells Kukah

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has reacted to Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah’s recent statement advising him to go to court and seek redress instead of calling for an undemocratic process to tackle the present poor governance in the land.

Recall that the bishop had said, “This government owes the nation an explanation as to where it is headed as we seem to journey into darkness.

“Every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-Northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and gotten away with it. There would have been a military coup a long time ago or we would have been at war.”

In a swift reaction, the NEF said that though it cannot agree less with Bishop Kukah that Buhari’s government lacks respect for inclusiveness, it however said “It feels it is irresponsible to search for solutions to the problems outside the democratic process.”

The NEF’s Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed in an interview that Nigerians are paying a heavy price for mediocrity and ineffectiveness in key areas of decision-making under President Buhari.

He was quick to add that the Forum will not encourage contemplation of any other form of government other than one that emerges democratically.

The NEF’s spokesman said that Nigerians who feel there are sufficient grounds to challenge the administration should seek redress in court.

According to him, “The Northern Elders Forum will not encourage even contemplation of any other form of government other than one that emerges democratically.”

