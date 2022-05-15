Ganduje moves to stop Shekarau from dumping APC

KANO State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday paid a surprise visit to an aggrieved former governor of the state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, amidst the gale of defection currently rocking the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC).

It will be recalled that Shekarau, a senator representing Kano Central District, lost to Ganduje in the battle for the APC structure in Kano State.

A reliable source, who preferred anonymity, disclosed that Governor Ganduje was at the Mundubawa residence of Shekarau on Friday evening.

According to him, “Governor Ganduje just left. They went inside and had a discussion, but nobody really knows what they discussed.”

As of the time of filing this report, none of the sources loyal to either Governor Ganduje or Senator Shekarau could confirm what transpired during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the gale of defection has not stopped as governor Ganduje’s Chief of Staff, Ali Makoda, has led other prominent politicians in Kano North to dump the party for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).





Confirming the defection, Makoda said he has joined Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s NNPP. Among those who defected are Badamasi Ayuba, a serving member representing Dambatta/Makoda Federal Constituency; Murtala Kore, serving member of the state House of Assembly representing Dambatta and Abdullahi Wango, serving chairman of Dambatta local council.

Others are Ahmed Speaker; the state Auditor of APC, Najib Abdussalam; the zonal APC Youth Leader, Umar Maitsidau; former chairman of Makoda Local Government, Halliru Danga Maigari; former member of the House of Assembly, representing Rimingado/Tofa and former member of the state House of Assembly representing Dambatta Constituency, Hafizu Sani Maidaji.

Also joining the defection train are Safiyanu Harbau, former member of the House of Representatives representing Tsanyawa/Kunchi Federal Constituency; Habiba Yandalla, immediate past APC Women Leader, among other notable politicians.