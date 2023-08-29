The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has thrown a challenge to the former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to come out and publicly display his PhD certificate.

This is just as he added that Dr Kwankwaso was desperate to become FCT Minister but was denied the position by President Tinubu.

Ganduje made this known while speaking through a video clip shared on social media. The National Chairman of the APC described Kwankwaso as an” alleged illiterate who cannot understand what a master plan is.”

He said in the video clip that ” I am ready to produce my PhD certificate for everybody to see that I’m real and by doing so, I’m challenging Kwankwaso to also come out with his PhD certificate to show that he is a Doctorate degree holder like me”,

According to him, “Rabiu Kwankwaso lobbied to be the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet in the name of changing its master plan, but I asked if Kwankwaso knew what a master plan was.

Ganduje noted that Kwankwaso’s series of trials to become a Minister in the cabinet of Tinubu proved that he was desperate for power, “but rather the President Tinubu quietly asked me to give him a minister, and I gave him a PhD holder, Dr Mariyya Bunkure”.

He added that to buttress his desperation Dr Kwankwaso supported the demolition of buildings in Kano to portray himself as a Minister who would revive the master plan of Abuja, not knowing that what he was doing was rather an alleged madness that was seriously hated by many, including the President.

However, Dr Ganduje disclosed this at a meeting with some of his loyalists and party supporters from the state at the APC secretariat in Abuja.

Ganduje added that the demolition of buildings approved by his administration was the only way Kwankwaso and Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, could express their frustration under the guise of sanitising Kano’s master plan.

“Is it not the FCT minister position that he wanted? That was why he demolished buildings in Kano under the guise that he wanted to defend the master plan. If you ask him what the master plan is, he can’t tell you.





“All you will hear is, we will reset the Kano masterplan. We have promised the Kano people that we will demolish houses even if they are 1,000-story buildings’.

Look, if an illiterate person does not know he is one, he is certainly blind. That is what befell him.”

However, a reliable source, who preferred anonymity, said only unserious-minded politicians would reckon with anything said by Dr. Gandhi.

He stated that the issue of “Gandola,” the alleged bribery scandal levelled against him, would forever be fresh anytime the Pandora box is opened.

