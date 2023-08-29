Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has sworn in Hon. Ibrahim Uthman Angbolo as commissioner and member of the state Executive Council.

Gov. Sule also swore in 20 Special Advisers and other appointees that would assist him in running state government affairs.

Similarly, the Governor also performed the swearing-in of Miss Abigail Waya as Substantive Head of Service for the state.

Sule, while performing the inauguration in Lafia Tuesday, urged the appointees to key into his administration’s vision of transparency, prudence, and the rule of law for the overall development of the state.

It would be reported that Gov. Sule also swore in some members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) and Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), Chairman and Members, Governing Council, College of Agriculture, Science, and Technology, Lafia, Teachers Service Commission (TSC), and Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Gov. Sule urged the appointees to add value to his administration by being committed to their duties as well as loyal to the government.

“If you will recall, I have submitted 17 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the state executive council.

“A commissioner nominee from Nassarawa Eggon LGA did not appear for the screening due to his indisposition, which informed our decision to replace him,” he said.

The governor, while congratulating the appointees, urged them to contribute positively to the development of the state.

Sule urged the Special Advisers to render progressive advice to the government in the interest of development.

He appreciated the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, and members of the State House of Assembly for their sustained partnership with his government and called for its continuation.





The Governor also appreciated the people of the state for their support in helping his administration succeed.

On palliatives, the Governor assured of his administration’s commitment to provide palliatives to the people of the state to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal in the country.

He called on those responsible for or involved in the distribution of palliatives in the state to ensure fairness and equity in the exercise.

The Governor further assured of his administration’s continued determination to create an enabling environment for investors in order to create job opportunities and improve the standard of living of the people of the state.

Responding on behalf of other appointees, Hon. Ibrahim Uthman Angbolo appreciated Gov. Sule’s appointments and promised that they would live above board while discharging their duties.

