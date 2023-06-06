In a press conference held in Kano, the state’s deputy chairman, Alhaji Shehu Maigari, addressed the allegations of selling public properties levelled against the previous administration of former governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Maigari stated that such allegations were not new in governance, citing previous governments of late Abubakar Rimi, late Banki Zuwo, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as also engaging in property sales during their tenures.

Maigari questioned the timing of the accusations against the present administration, particularly Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, who had served as the commissioner for work under Senator Kwankwaso. He emphasized that the incumbent governor was well aware of past instances of public property sales.

The APC called on those affected by the demolitions to seek legal redress for the damages and losses incurred. Expressing concern over the impact on Kano’s status as a mega city and commercial hub, the party denounced the actions of the NNPP-led administration.

The wanton destruction of people’s means of livelihood by the state government was described as a calamity, with losses estimated in billions of Naira.

Notably, the famous Kantin Kwari, Kofa, Wambi markets, and other commercial activities have come to a standstill. The government’s actions were criticized for causing chaos, rampant vandalism, theft, and unlawful seizure of innocent people’s property by the youth.

The APC unequivocally condemned such behaviour and urged affected individuals to remain patient, maintain calmness, and pursue legal avenues to protect their property and seek compensation for the damages incurred.

