The National Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has explained the purpose of Monday’s visit to the immediate-past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, in Daura, Katsina State.

Ganduje led NWC members in paying a courtesy visit to the former president in his hometown, Daura, on Monday.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the visit, in the company of other NWC members, Ganduje said the visit was to formally introduce the new leadership of the APC to the former President and to rejoice with him on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary.

Dr Ganduje said: “It is mainly to introduce the newly constituted National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party.

And also to show him our solidarity and to thank him for what he has done for the country in the eight years of his administration.

“To also congratulate him on the Independence Day celebration, marking 63 years of development for Nigeria, of which eight years were under his administration.

That is why we are here in Daura, at his residence. We thank him for receiving us.”

Asked for his reaction to the victories of APC in some of the Tribunal judgements delivered so far, the National Chairman said: “Of course, seeing is believing, and we are happy and comfortable. However, that is not enough.

“We have three off-season elections coming up in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo. Inshallah, we will also win these elections. So, we are pleased with the development.”

The National Chairman and other NWC members in his entourage have since returned to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…